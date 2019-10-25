Indian River Drama Club to stage ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’

PHILADELPHIA — The Indian River Drama Club will stage its fall production, “Peter and the Starcatcher,” at 7 p.m. Nov. 1 and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Nov. 2.
“Peter and the Starcatcher” by Rick Elice is based on the novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson. The play tells the back story of the characters in a re-imagination of the classic novel “Peter Pa” by J.M. Barrie. Audiences will see how Peter Pan earned his name, how the Lost Boys came to be and how Captain Hook lost his hand.
All performances will be shadow interpreted for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community.
Tickets are $5 and will be available at the box office. Pre-sale tickets are available for purchase from members of the cast and crew.
The Indian River Drama Club is an award-winning high school theatrical program and student group. The club supports many community endeavors while simultaneously engaging the surrounding region through theatrical arts and education opportunities. Led by director and theater teacher Kristie Fuller, the program holds memberships with the Theatre Association of New York State and the Thespian Honor Society.
