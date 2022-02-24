PHILADELPHIA — Indian River High School will present: “Footloose, The Musical” at the Indian River Theatre of the Performing Arts, 32925 State Route 11, at 7 p.m. March 11 and at 2 and 7 p.m. on March 12.
The suggested donation is $5 at the door.
The stage musical “Footloose” is based on the 1984 hit movie starring Kevin Bacon and John Lithgow. It focuses on a small, Puritan farming community where dancing is against the law. Entering this scene is Ren McCormack, who has moved to the fictional community from Chicago with his mother.
The IRCS cast:
Harley Neaves as Ren; Katie Hallett as Ariel Moore; Donald Koerick as Reverend Moore; Matthew Bridge as Willard; Abbie Davis as Rusty; Tristia Thompson as Wendy Jo; Jayla Johnson as Urleen; Emmett Young as Chuck Cranston; Kadence Timmerman as Ethel McCourmack; Charlotte Scott as Vi Moore; Michael Cato as Coach Dunbar; Brooklyn Goring as Eleanor Dunbar; Zach Winter as Wes Warnicker/Travis; Rachel Gydesen as Lulu Warnicker; David Fausst as Jeter/Cowboy Bob; Trinity Tyler as Principal Clark; Zach Culver as Lyle; Peyton Hicks as Betty Blast; Morgan Estrada as cop; Karsen LaMothe as Bickle and William Gutowski as Garvin.
Adult staff:
Stage director, Kristie Farr; music director, Shavon Lloyd; choreographer, Tricia Moore; producer, Charles R. Heck; assistant music director, Renee Loomis; assistant stage director, Amanda Morrison, technical director, Rachael Robinson and assistant technical director, Amanda Morrison.
Professional pit band:
Russ Faunce, piano; Sarah Elliott. piano; Steve Martin, guitar; Chuck Heck, bass; Bob Harvell. woodwinds and Ashley Trudell, Ed Chiarello, percussion.
The district has been selected as a pilot program to create digital scenery through Broadway Media.com. The production’s digital scenery will be available across the country and beyond for use by productions of “Footloose.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.