PHILADELPHIA — The Indian River Thespian Troupe will present, “She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nguyen at 7 p.m. Friday and at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. at Indian River Theatre of the Performing Arts, 32925 State Route 11. A $5 donation at the door is suggested.
Because of the pandemic, it is the first live show for student performers in more than two years.
“She Kills Monsters” tells the story of Agnes Evans following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly’s “Dungeons & Dragons” notebook, however, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge.
The dramatic comedy is laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and ’90s pop culture. Acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.
The cast: Katie Hallett as Agnes; Tristia Thompson as Tilly; Zach Culver as Chuck; Harley Neaves as Miles, Jayla Johnson as Kaliope/Kelly; Rachel Gydesen as Lilith/Lilly; Matt Bridge as Orcus/Ronnie; Trinity Tyler as Vera/Evil/Gabbie/The Beholder; Kaydence Timerman as Evil Tina/ Farrah the Faerie; Londyn Murdock as Steve and Alyssa Normington is the narrator.
