OSWEGO - Ink artistry with Melissa Green of Stolen Moments will benefit the programs of the Friends of the Oswego Public Library from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at Steamers Bar and Grill, 70 Ea. First St., Oswego. Green is an ink artist from Dexter who will teach program participants how to use alcohol ink on two wine bottles and finish them off by putting battery-operated cork fairy lights in them.
The cost is $45 per person, which includes the 2-hour class and all of the supplies for two bottles. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Friends of the Library at the Oswego Public Library.
Green advises class participants to bring an old shirt because ink can stain. She will provide rubber gloves for anyone who wants them. The process uses rubbing alcohol so anyone with asthma or other breathing issues may want to bring a mask. Participants may also want to bring a box or other container to bring finished pieces home in case they are still a little wet. Pre-registration is required as seating is limited. For more information go to Facebook at Stolen Moments or Green’s website at http://www.stolenmomentsart.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.