“Irish Stories and Songs” at CNY Arts Center

FULTON - CNY Arts Center is hosting a two-night Irish folk music experience with splashes of comedy. Improv meets cabaret-style performance in “Irish Stories and Songs”. Audiences will get a chance to break away from the formal theatre experience at 7 p.m. on March 7 and at 3 p.m. on March 8. The CNY Community Arts Center is located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton.
The mainstage will be briefly transformed into a pub setting and audience members will watch rousing revelers singing, improvising and providing general tom-foolery. The show is highlighted with guitar solos, acapella singing, and Irish step dancing. Common Irish folk favorites include “Drunken Sailor”, “Wild Rover” and “Galway Girl”. A cast favorite, “Step It Out Mary”, closes Act I. There will be a brief intermission with concessions available. The show will have moments where audience participation is encouraged but not required.
The production is co-directed by SUNY Oswego graduates Jess Tetro and Angela Russell. Tetro frequently stage manages and teaches at the Arts Center, while Russell performs for both the University and Oswego Opera. Their singers and improvisers for this production hail from all over Oswego and Onondaga County. Tickets are available online at www.CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787) for reservations. This performance is family-friendly but note the probable excessive mentioning of alcoholic beverages. This is a sober event and no alcoholic beverages will be permitted on the premises.
