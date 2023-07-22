Ironman returns to Lake Placid on Sunday
LAKE PLACID — Ironman Lake Placid is set to return this Sunday, July 23. This year’s race will mark its 24th running.
“It’s crazy to think it’s gone by so fast,” Ironman Regional Race Director Dave Christen said.
On race day, spectators and fans will gather to watch and cheer for athletes from all around the world as they compete in the 140.6-mile Ironman race, which consists of a 2.4-mile swim, followed by a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile run.
The event is expected to feature a similar event size to years past, according to Christen. Last year, more than 2,100 athletes competed in the Ironman triathlon.
“It’s a sold-out event and we’re certainly excited to see a similar event size to years past, but that number will become firmer a week from now,” he said.
Among those competing include professional athletes like Cody Beals, who is hoping to defend his title after winning the Ironman Lake Placid last year. Sarah True, who won women’s race one year ago, is not slated to return.
Christen said he expects pro athletes Jen Annett, Rachel McBride, Sarah Crowley and Dede Griesbauer to be in contention for the top women’s spot.
Professional athletes won’t be the only ones competing. Currently, there are 14 Ironman athletes from the Tri-Lakes and surrounding area, which includes AuSable Valley, Jay and Wilmington, who signed up for Sunday’s race.
Spectators will be able to follow certain athletes in real-time using the Ironman app. Christen added that he’s hoping to have a special marker for local athletes.
“We’ve been trying to use another marker on the bib to indicate being local,” he said. “That’s something that we’re certainly trying to accomplish.”
Since Ironman Lake Placid began in 1999, little has changed with the swim, bike and run courses, with the exception of in 2021, when the race finish was moved to Main Street in front of the Olympic Speedskating Oval rather than on it. The change was made due to construction at the Oval.
Ironman competitors will start their journey by completing two 1.2-mile laps on Mirror Lake, before removing their bodysuits at the beach with the help of volunteers. From there, they will start the run to the bike transition on the Olympic Speedskating Oval.
Athletes will then ride from the Oval toward Mount Van Hoevenberg. They will then make their way toward Jay and Wilmington before returning to Lake Placid for the running portion.
During the run, the competitors will run from the Oval to Riverside Drive, before turning back around and going down Mirror Lake Drive to finish their first loop.
The race will start at the municipal beach on Mirror Lake in Lake Placid just before 7 a.m. and officially finish at midnight.
While the course itself is not expected to see much change, off the course the biggest change comes from the Ironman Village, which is returning to the Olympic Speedskating Oval. The village was previously held at the North Elba Show Grounds.
“What it really does is that it centralizes the athletes’ visits into Lake Placid,” Christen said. “In years past, they would have to go to the Horse Show Grounds and then back into the area and back and forth a bunch. Now it just simplifies their movements. Really what it does is it increase the number of people that are staying in the village, but it also reduces traffic, by simply keeping the vehicles from having to move back-and-forth from two different venues.”
For more information about Ironman Lake Placid, visit https://www.ironman.com/im-lake-placid.
