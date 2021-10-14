Isreal Hagan at BCA

BREWERTON - SAMMY Award Winner and Hall of Famer Isreal Hagan will be in concert at the Brewerton Center for the Arts, 9660 Brewerton Road, on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., Hagan takes the stage from 7-9 p.m. Suggested donation is $10.
Refreshments will be available at intermission.
In order to attend all performers, instructors, vendors and attendees are required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or be required to wear a mask while in the building.
Children under 12 years old must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information about the Brewerton Center for the Arts visit https://www.brewertoncenterforthearts.org or call 315-676-5838.
This concert is presented by The Friends of NOPL at Brewerton.
This project is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature and administered by CNY Arts.
