Isreal Hagan & Stroke to perform July 27 in Central Square

CENTRAL SQUARE - The Central Square Concerts in the Park (presented by Project Bloom) will host Isreal Hagan & Stroke, sponsored by Empower Federal Credit Union, from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27 at Goettel Community Park in Central Square.
Isreal Hagan & Stroke have won over 10 Syracuse area music awards (Sammy’s) and Hagan has been inducted into the Sammy’s Hall of Fame for significant contributions to the local music community. Formed in 1982 Stroke has shared the stage with many music legends including Robert Crary, B.B. King and Carlos Santana.
Bring a lawn chair, the Lions Club and Central Square Boys Scouts will sell refreshments and Project Bloom will have their 50/50 raffle.
The following sponsors make this concert series possible, at Platinum level: Fulton Savings Bank and Village of Central Square. At Gold Level: Empower FCU. At Silver Level: Akropolis, Divine Mercy Parish, Fuller Taylor Post 915, Kruising Knights Car Club, Marino’s Italian Restaurant and “R” Diner. Bronze Level: CS Retired Teachers Association, Central Square Community Church, First Universalist Church, Jill Ladd, Square Deal Liquors and Tranquility Therapeutic Massage.
