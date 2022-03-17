It’s Spring! program at the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center

WILLIAMSTOWN - The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will present the It’s Spring! program at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 25. Participants will go on an early evening walk around the nature center to look for signs of spring. Bring a flashlight to aid with the walk back to the parking lot. This event will be held even if it is snowing or raining. Wear boots that can get wet and or muddy and warm outdoor clothes.
While programs are designed for families, individuals are invited.
The fee for this program is $4 per person up to $12 per family. Children under the age of three are free. Payment will be collected at the door in the form of cash or check only. Pre-registration is requested. Find the registration information for this program at http://thatscooperativeextension.org/events.
If people need assistance or more information, contact Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County at 315-963-7286.
The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center is located at 748 State Route 183 in eastern Oswego County, between Routes 13 and 69 near Williamstown. More information about the Amboy 4-H Environmental Educational Center and its programming, can be found at http://thatscooperativeextension.org/amboy-4-h-environmental-education-center, or by calling the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office at 315‑963‑7286. Contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if people have any special needs.
