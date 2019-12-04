OSWEGO - The term “It Takes a Village” has come into everyday vocabulary as a symbol of cooperation among many for a common goal. It has no greater meaning than when talking about community theater. This year’s Oswego Players/Theater Arts Youth Academy (TAYA) production of “Fairytale Courtroom” is a family show, involves lots of young actors under the direction of Norm Berlin. Working behind the spot lights are a whole bunch of Oswego Player volunteers who make up the production crew for this show. Three people stand out among the many supporters who stepped forward to help make this Christmas special all happen.
Bob Collins has become the resident set construction manager. He and his wife Diane (Skeeter) often work together on the sets and form an unbeatable team for the Oswego Players. They found their way to the group as a result of their granddaughter, Beatta, becoming a member of the TAYA earlier this spring. Since then, they have become regular members of the Oswego Players. In addition to set design and construction, Bob oversees all the small construction projects that pop up now and then around the building.
Sonia Berlin, in addition to being director Norm’s mom, has taken on the role of costuming 20 young actors for this big time costume production. But, Sonia is not new to all of the hustle and bustle of community theater as she has been an active member of the players since the early 2000s. Her love of this group is unequaled as evidenced by her willingness to take on any task at any time to help make the organization shine.
JoBeth Lehrer is a retired art teacher from Liverpool and a regular patron of the Oswego Players. And because of her friendships within the organization, she has lent her talents on numerous occasions to work on set designs, create lobby displays, and last year applied her artistry to designing the new lobby wall art. For this production, Lehrer created and hand painted all of the colorful artwork for the set.
In addition the following people have contributed to the production: Tech, Tom Fazzio and Peter Mahan; house and box office managers, Liz McIntosh and Tammy Thompson; producer, Tammy Wilkinson; Emily Saternow and Grace Tolley, hair and make-up; Paul McKinney, publicity; photographer Jessie Dobrzynski; assistant to the director, Audrey Hinman; graphic designer, William Mitchell; and the many who will usher throughout the run of the production.
“Fairytale Courtroom” opens Dec. 6 and runs for two week ends. Tickets are available online: oswegoplayers.org or by call the box office at 315-343-5138.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.