It takes many to produce a play

OSWEGO - When “The Savannah Sipping Society” opens, Becky Kandt, Jennie Patrick, Caylyn Salmonsen and Steve Standish will not be seen nor heard. But their talents will be ever present as they manage the many stage props and set ups the actors need to enhance the action of the play.
Standish has surrounded himself with three stage managers for this show. Salmonsen is a student at Oswego High School and a member of the Oswego Players’ Theater Arts Youth Academy. Kandt and Patrick were seen recently in the Oswego Players’ production of the “Man Who Came to Dinner.” Together they will be the unseen team that sews the show together.
“The Savannah Sipping Society” runs at 7:30 p.m. on April 1, 2, 8, 9 and at 2 p.m. on April 3 and 10 in the Frances Marion Brown Theater, Civic Arts Center, Oswego. Tickets are $15 adults, $10 seniors and students. Tickets are available by calling the box office at 315-343-5138 or going online: oswegoplayers.org.
