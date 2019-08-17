POTSDAM — The Ives Park Concert Series is gearing up for its fourth year and will kick off five consecutive Saturdays of music on Aug. 24.
The series is being brought to the community through What a Raquette Music and Dance and the St. Lawrence County Arts Council to present musical performances that will include a children’s concert held at 3 p.m. Sept. 14.
The concerts are held in the Ives Park Gazebo on the banks of the Raquette River in downtown with rain location set for the United Methodist Church at 26 Main St. The event Facebook page will post rain location updates.
Except for the Aug. 24 concert, which will begin at 4 p.m. with Brillhart and Smith followed by Honey Cave at 6 p.m., performances begin at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
The remaining concerts are Sirsy on Aug. 31; Annie in the Water on Sept. 7; Animal Crackers at 3 p.m. and The Fretless at 6 p.m. Sept. 14; and the Atkinson Family Band on Sept. 21.
All concerts are free, family-friendly and open to the public. The use of lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged and a bucket for donations will be passed around.
According to a news release issued by the St. Lawrence County Arts Council, a significant portion of the series’ budget is based on expected donations, and it asked that concert attendees please consider giving. All donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed.
For more information visit slcartscouncil.org/ivesparkmusic.
