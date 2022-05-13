NEW YORK — Actor James Cromwell glued his hand to the counter at a Midtown Manhattan Starbucks as part of a protest over the chain charging extra for vegan milk.
Sporting a “Free the Animals” T-shirt, Cromwell joined members of PETA inside the Broadway Starbucks near West 40th Street.
Plant-based milk shouldn’t cost coffee drinkers extra, the protesters insist.
“There’s no reason for it,” Cromwell said. “Except greed.”
The 82-year-old actor and climate change activist, who was nominated for an Oscar for “Babe” in 1995 and currently stars in HBO’s “Succession,” sat on the counter, right hand superglued to the counter as he held court on Facebook Live.
“Save the planet!” PETA protesters yelled as business seemingly carried on without much of a hitch. “Save the cows.”
Cromwell read aloud from a written statement criticizing Starbucks and calling the use of cow’s milk the “biggest contributor to its carbon footprint.”
Starbucks charges up to 70 cents extra for coffee served with any plant-based milk. in December, the coffee giant announced it was dropping that charge in the United Kingdom but not in the United States.
