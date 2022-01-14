January programs at the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center

AMBOY - The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will offer an almost full moon walk at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16. During this program, participants will go on a guided moonlit hike through the center’s woods. Participants may bring flashlights or headlamps if desired and are encouraged to dress warmly and in layers. Outdoor footwear or winter boots that can be strapped into a snowshoe should be worn. Sneakers and fashion boots with heels do not fit in the straps and will make walking very difficult. If there is a scarcity of snow, attendees will go on a winter boot walk. Pre-registration is requested. More information and registration can be found at http://thatscooperativeextension.org/events.
Then on Monday, Jan. 17, the environmental educator will present the woodland in winter at both 10 a.m. and again at 1:30 p.m. Visitors will learn more about the woods in wintertime during this school holiday programming. Outdoor footwear or winter boots that can be strapped into a snowshoe should be worn. Sneakers and fashion boots with heels do not fit in the straps and will make walking very difficult. If there is a scarcity of snow, attendees will go on a winter boot walk. Pre-registration is requested. More information and registration can be found at http://thatscooperativeextension.org/events.
Fees for each program is only $4 per person or $12 per family, and children under three are free. If people need assistance registering, call the Oswego County Cornell Cooperative Extension offices at 315-963-7286. More information about the Amboy 4-H Environmental Educational Center and its programming, can be found at http://thatscooperativeextension.org/amboy-4-h-environmental-education-center, or by calling the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office at 315‑963‑7286. The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center is located at 748 State Route 183, between County Routes 69 and 13 near Williamstown. Contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if people have any special needs.
