Jay Nash is looking forward to his Sept. 4 benefit concert at Thousand Island Park, but between now and then, he’ll be hitting the road, making music once again in front of live audiences.
Like many entertainers who were stranded at home because of the pandemic, Mr. Nash is encouraged by the lifting of restrictions that prevented live shows. How Mr. Nash, a popular performer along the St. Lawrence River area is rebounding from a year of being musically marooned provides insight into the creative process of one artist and how technology was used to connect and inspire.
“The very beginning was terrifying — just watching it all disappear and having no idea when it was going to come back,” Mr. Nash said in a phone interview from his home in Hartland, Vt.
Mr. Nash is a Syracuse-area native whose parents, Eric J. and Carol “Dede” Nash, moved to Clayton in 2005. For several years, Jay Nash lived and performed in the Los Angeles area, gathering a large following.
He performs solo and also with Josh Day of Nashville. Together, they are The Contenders.
“We had set up what was going to be the busiest and probably most lucrative tour of our careers,” Mr. Nash said. “We just watched them all fall like dominoes.”
In the first months of the pandemic, shows were rescheduled.
“It was then just letting them go all together and realizing we were in it for the long haul,” Mr. Nash said.
He focused on staying connected with his audiences.
“What I dedicated myself early on was figuring out how to broadcast high quality audio and video for streaming shows. For me, oddly enough, it turned out to be Facebook was the platform which worked to connect with my fans and audience,” Mr. Nash said. “That was surprising to me because it had been a platform I’d ignored previously.”
One evening in mid-March of 2020, Mr. Nash flipped up his iPad and played a few songs live.
“I was sort of shocked at the turnout and response,” he said. “I realized this was going to be the lifeline.”
But not just for him.
“It seemed as though the audiences needed music in their lives as much or more than ever,” Mr. Nash said. “I put some time into figuring out how to put a quality show online. My situation was scary enough, but there was plenty of people worse off than me. I figured the way I could contribute, the way I could help, was that I had the music and I had the time.”
His shows were free, and he allowed his music to be downloaded free.
“This way, people who need music and comfort in their lives get it, no matter what, and people who can afford to support it, will,” Mr., Nash said.
His live online concerts produced comments from fans that he could see on his screen’s comments window as he was performing.
“It was a little bit of a learning curve to be able to play a show while there was a stream of texts coming in on one part of your screen,” Mr. Nash said.
But Mr. Nash was able to pick up enough to see what was going on in peoples’ lives.
“People would share how the experience of connecting with other audience members for this live stream show was saving them on that particular day — whether they were health care workers, had lost somebody or had been separated from somebody — all that heavy stuff that everybody went through last year — I was getting snippets of that,” Mr. Nash said. “I kind of had a front row seat to witness how music was affecting them. That was deeply inspiring and meaningful.
Some of those “little bits and stories” he said, ended up being songs he’s since recorded out will be released later this year.
In May, Mr. Nash released the EP “Night Songs.” He described its four songs as lullabies for his children. The first single released from it was “Strange Illusion.”
“That was a nod to the experience of constantly trying to reframe the world and the change in our collective experience as a family in a way that’s not scary — in a way that’s positive for our kids,” Mr. Nash said.
He recorded another four songs for a separate EP. The working title is “Daydreams.”
“They’re a little closer to my previous records — more of a full band production,” Mr. Nash said. “But it’s also reflections on 2020, but in a different light.”
This summer, Mr. Nash will “hit the ground running” with live shows, including performing as The Contenders, from Wisconsin to California.
“We’re playing at about as many gigs we can get to,” Mr. Nash said.
He’s working with the Thousand Island Park Foundation for the Saturday, Sept. 4 Labor Day weekend concert. Details are still being worked out. It will be a benefit concert, he said, but its beneficiary is to be announced.
The concert will be held at the park’s tabernacle, built in 1884 to replace a large tent that had served as the community’s primary facility for worship. The current structure was built in 1937 after the original building was damaged by a winter snowstorm which collapsed its roof. In 2019, Mr. Nash and friends performed a concert there to benefit the Thousand Islands Tabernacle Community Association.
“Normally, I would play a sprinkling of concerts in the area in the summer, and this is going to be it,” he said. “That seating is special and it’s a great place for everybody to gather.”
At this point, the concert is scheduled to be a solo show.
“That’s not to say that I won’t talk a friend or two into coming between now and then,” Mr. Nash said. “There’s so many variables at this point that I can’t count on.”
For several years, Mr. Nash hosted a “Rock for the River” concert to benefit the Save the River organization, which advocates for the St. Lawrence River. He founded Rock for the River in 2004 when he was working as a musician based in Los Angeles. In 2016, Save the River filed to trademark the name Rock for the River and canceled the event for 2017. In 2018, he hosted a concert in Alexandria Bay to benefit three local organizations.
