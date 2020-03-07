Jay Ungar and Molly Mason take to the National Stage March 7 at the Oswego Music Hall

OSWEGO - Jay Ungar and Molly Mason take to the National Stage at the Oswego Music Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 7. Doors open at 7 p.m. The wheelchair accessible venue is the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St. in Oswego.
Ungar and Mason are masters of music and storytelling who share their lives and their music with audiences. Ungar’s fiddling is brimming with playfulness, drama, soulfulness and technical verve, as he explores the many musical styles and idioms that he has internalized and made his own. Mason’s total mastery and inventiveness on piano and guitar is always spot-on, as she supports the tunes and follows the flow of the melody. Her rich and expressive vocals along with the resonant strains of Ungar’s violin, reveal the deep emotions that flow in the duo’s veins.
For more information visit http://jayandmolly.com/ or view a video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jRyMH_4PO3Y&feature=youtu.be.
Concert tickets are $20 ($17 advance sale). Children 16 and under are half price, students are $10, and under five free. Purchase tickets at any Saturday concert, on the web or at the river’s end bookstore, 19 W. Bridge St. in Oswego. Find more information online at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email: OCPAoswego@gmail.com.
The season continues on March 21, with RPR. The Cadleys lead off the spring season on April 4 followed by Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio on April 18 and the Ruddy Well Band on May 2. The program year wraps up on May 16 with a finale featuring winner of the eighth season of The Voice, Sawyer Fredericks. For a complete performance schedule visit the website or pick up an event calendar or poster from the McCrobie Civic Center or from the river’s end bookstore.
The Music Hall is a non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception in 1978. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks — from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service.
Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.
