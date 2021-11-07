Jay-Z has had a change of heart when it comes to social media.
The recently inducted internet-averse Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has finally joined Instagram.
On Tuesday night, Jay-Z (whose given name is Shawn Corey Carter) sent his first post on the Facebook-powered, photo-centric platform with poster art for “The Harder They Fall,” the Netflix film he co-produced starring Idris Elba, Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, Edi Gathegi and recent Academy Award nominee LaKeith Stanfield.
The Brooklyn-born hip-hop mogul has two songs on the movie’s soundtrack: “King Kong Riddim,” featuring Jadakiss, Conway The Machine and BackRoad Gee and “Guns Go Bang” with Kid Cudi.
The opus, released through Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Records, also boasts contributions from Lauryn Hill, CeeLo Green, Laura Mvula, Koffee and Seal.
Less than 24-hours of joining Instagram, the “Encore” rapper was quickly followed by over 2 million people.
Jay-Z, however, only has one person he’s following; his wife Beyonce, who has 216 million followers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.