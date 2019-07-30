CONSTABLEVILLE — Cool jazz on a hot August day will be Constable Hall’s last social offering and fundraiser of the 2019 season.
The Aug. 7 event at the Alpine Restaurant will include a barbecue dinner followed by a performance by the Monk Rowe quartet beginning at 5:30 p.m. after a 5 p.m. happy hour.
“In this fast moving world it is hard to generate interest in the past. This fundraiser will help us pay the bills to keep the building from deteriorating for one more year,” said Nancy Pleskach of the Constable Hall Association.
Prior to the event, tours of the Hall will be available to ticket holders from 4 to 5 p.m.
For many years, the summer concert at the Hall was held outside on the grounds, but a rainy concert day last year that landed the event at the Alpine ended up being the preference of many Hall patrons and Association members, Ms. Pleskach said.
Monk Rowe is the stage name for Joe Williams, director of the Fillius Jazz Archive at Hamilton College since 1995 when the project began.
Mr. Williams released a book compiling interview excerpts from jazz greats entitled “Jazz Tales from Jazz Legends,” in 2015, has given presentations about the jazz archives to many jazz education programs and historical associations and, in 2018 was given a SAMMY award for Outstanding Educator.
A composer of original works as well as a commissioned arranger, Mr. Williams has worked with the Utica Symphony and the Fredonia Alumni Jazz Ensemble among others.
As Monk Rowe, he has released a CD called “Jazz life” containing pieces dedicated to some of the artists included in the Fillius project and in 2011, he released a solo piano recording called, “At the Piano.”
Monk Rowe plays the saxophone with his quartet, the biography says, expressing his “eclectic” musical tastes, although the group “adapts to any situation.”
Tickets for the event are $30 for Constable Hall members and $35 for non-members and can be purchased by calling 315-397-2323.
For more information go to http://constablehall.org/.
