Jazz By The Lake series at Oswego Music Hall presents A Night Of Vocal Delights

FULTON - The second in a series of Jazz By The Lake shows will take place at The Oswego Music Hall. “A Night Of Vocal Delights” at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 26 will be headlined by the inimitable Nancy Kelly. Kelly has been called a singer’s singer and her stylings will take people on a journey like no other. She is well known well beyond Central New York and has toured internationally and has been named “Best Female Jazz Vocalist” by Downbeat Magazine’s Readers’ Poll and has seven critically acclaimed albums to her name; in addition, Kelly was named Jazz Educator of The Year in 2019 and was inducted into The Rochester Music Hall Of Fame in 2021.
Opening the show will be Aaron Ruiz and Vanessa Vacanti, both of whom are Kelly’s students and have become regulars on the local jazz scene. “Nancy’s influence on both of these artists is evident, but more importantly they each have developed their own unique voice,” noted local jazz drummer Joe Cortini, who has shared the stage with all three singers throughout Central New York.
