Jazz Mafia Trio at Bistro 197

OSWEGO - Drummer Joe Cortini brings his Jazz Mafia Trio to Oswego’s Bistro 197 at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16.
The trio, with Dave Solazzo on piano and Matt Vacani on bass, will feature tunes from The Great American Song Book as well as Bebop and Bossa Nova selections.
Cortini, who models himself after his late father, Joe Cortini Sr., is noted for his “brush work” a technique of playing the drums with fine wire brushes instead of sticks. “My Dad was a master with the brushes,” noted Cortini “and continuing that tradition can pay homage to him not only as my Dad but as a fine drummer’.
The Jazz Mafia Trio has also backed many notable vocalists and instrumentalists over the years. Bass player Vacanti refers to the group as a “rhythm section for rent” for their ability to “walk in and play the book while making the artist sound good”.
Bistro 197 is located at 197 W. First St. Oswego, and the phone number is 315-343-2930. Reservations are strongly suggested, dinner is served from 5-9 p.m. and the fall menu can be viewed at Bistro197.com or on their Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.