OSWEGO - The Jazz Mafia Trio returns to Oswego’s Bistro 197 at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21.
The trio, lead by drummer Joe Cortini, with Dave Solazzo on piano and Matt Vacani on bass, will feature jazz standards as well as jazz interpretations of pop tunes. The Jazz Mafia Trio has also backed many notable vocalists and instrumentalists over the years.
Bass player Vacanti states “the trio with Dave and Joe truly raises the bar when it comes to straight ahead jazz”.
Solazzo added “These guys make it easy for me to stretch out on the piano, which is something you don’t find everyday”.
While all three artists have recorded, they have not yet recorded as a trio. When asked about plans for a Jazz Mafia CD, Cortini noted “We had planned to get in the studio in 2020, but that was put on hold. We’re now putting together the music for a 2022 release.”
Bistro 197 is located at 197 W. First St., Oswego, and the phone number is 315-343-2930. Reservations are strongly suggested, dinner is served from 5-9 p.m. and the new seasonal menu can be viewed at Bistro197.com or on their Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.