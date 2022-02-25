Jazz ‘Songs We Love’ in Potsdam March 18

As part of the Community Performance Series, Jazz at Lincoln Center will present, “Songs We Love” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 18 SUNY Potsdam’s Hosmer Hall. The concert will be a journey through the first 50 years of jazz song. Under the musical direction of Riley Mulherkar, three guest vocalists will join an all-star band made up of New York City’s rising stars. Combining their distinct talents, the group will sing their way through four decades of music, beginning with the early blues and jazz of the 1920s and ending in the early 1950s. Iconic singers to be explored include Ma Rainey, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra and Judy Garland. Ticket prices range from $25 to $45. To purchase, go to cpspotsdam.org, or call the box office at 315-267-2277 and leave a message. IMG Artists
