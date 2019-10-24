PHOENIX - The John C. Birdlebough (JCB) Drama Club presents an Improv Extravaganza-Wit Scriptless! on Nov. 1 and 2.
The drama students will share a new experience with the community as they present a non-scripted improv show aptly named “Wit Scriptless!” Students have been rehearsing and learning improv since the drama club’s inception and now will be able to express their improvisational skills to the public.
This year, due to ongoing renovation projects, they will offer a special café style production in the JCB High School cafeteria. The drama club will offer a selection of food and beverages to purchase during the show.
Admission for adults is $5 and senior citizens and students may attend at the reduced rate of $3 each.
Show times are at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 and at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 2. The high school is located at 552 Main St., Phoenix..
Each year the club produces two shows; a fall play and a spring musical. To keep with up their current productions visit http://jcbdramaclub.weebly.com/
