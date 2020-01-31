JCB Drama Club presents The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy at The Oncenter Carrier Theater, March 12-14

PHOENIX - JCB Drama Students have announced a tribute to what they can only describe as an amusing macabre musical by performing The Addams Family at the Oncenter Carrier Theater this spring. Students plan to scarily delight the audience with their own version of this famous American family musical. The crowd will meet Wednesday Addams’ new love, Lucas, his family and the adventure that plays out on a stormy evening created by none other than the creepy yet loveable Uncle Fester and the famous Addams Family Ancestors. Watch as Morticia and Gomez deal with the drama of their daughter growing up and how this family comes together for the sake of young love.
Due to this year’s ongoing renovation projects, they are presenting this ghoulish production at The Oncenter Carrier Theater, located at 421 Montgomery St. Syracuse. Show times are at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 13 and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 14. Ticket prices for adults are $10.50 each. Senior citizens and children may attend at the reduced rate of $7.50 each. Tickets are available to purchase in person at the Solvay Bank Box Office at The Oncenter (760 S. State St., Syracuse) or online via Ticketmaster.com. For further information, contact Lisa Spereno at Lspereno@phoenixcsd.org.
Parking is available throughout downtown Syracuse. The Oncenter has a parking garage and open lot located at 800 S. State St. just a few blocks from the theater entrance. Shuttle buses will be available at on Thursday, March 12th for the 6 p.m. show and Saturday, March 14 for the 2 p.m. show. There is no cost to ride, but anyone who wishes to do so must pre-register with Lisa Spereno (at the above email address).
Cast includes: Gomez Addams - Alan Merrill, Morticia Addams - Zaya Koegel, Wednesday Addams - Brittany Ingoldby, Lucas Beineke - Garrett Strang, Malcolm (Mal) Beineke - Aidan Trumble, Alice Beineke - Haley Bowersox, Uncle Fester - Jonah Hawthorne, Grandma - Sophia Trinca, Pugsley Addams - Emmett Fatcheric and Lurch - Stephen Beal.
Ancestors (singing/dancing ensemble): Izzy Allen, Chloe Calkins, Hannah Charleston, Allison Grabowski, Hannah Matlock, Mary Crandall, Lily Roberts, Maggie LaPine, Jena Klimaszewski, Izzy Stacy, Adrianna Brechheimer, Mackenzie Chetney, Lana Brown, Natalie Brown, Sheriden Southworth, Alex Bell, Jackson Butler, Mattie Hunt, Alex Thomas, Ben Hess, Grace Calkins, Riley Huntley, Dominic Germain, Hannah McArthur, Charity Frantz and Tateum Patnode.
Stage crew: Stage manager – Aiden Southworth, sound tech – Darren Fischel, light tech – Conner Borst and Connor Calkins, front of the house manager/photographer - Summer Koegel, and costume crew - Aubri Renfrew, Sophia Crandall, Lilly Thomas, Sara Brunell.
Pit performers: Sydney Burnell – flute, Thomas Uhl – trumpet, Sierra Harris – clarinet, Virginia Bednarski – trumpet, Alicia Durst – violin, Hailey Goudy – clarinet, Sarah Andrews – alto/tenor sax and Sarah Thorn – bass clarinet.
The Addams Family is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights worldwide, 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036 (www.theatricalrights.com).
The John C. Birdlebough High School Drama Club gives students a chance to act, sing, dance, and express their creativity. Participating in Drama Club gets students involved in their local community outreaches and with volunteer projects, and school fundraisers. Each year the club produces two shows: a fall play and a spring musical. To keep with up current productions visit http://jcbdramaclub.weebly.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.