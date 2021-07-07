Jennifer Waugh in lead role for Oswego Players’ season opener

OSWEGO - When Jennifer Waugh walked into auditions, she was hoping to get a part in the comedy, “Dearly Departed.” She read for a couple of the female roles, not knowing whether she had done well or not. Waugh’s prior experience with the Oswego Players was her part in the ensemble of “Annie Get Your Gun.” So when director Paul McKinney called her on the phone a few days later, she was excited.
This time around, she’d won a pivotal role in the Oswego Players’ comedy.
Waugh plays Lucille, the even-tempered wife of Ray-Bud Turpin, played by Eric Cronk. As the play unfolds, the audience finds Lucille moving from family member to family member as the calming thread within this turbulent Turpin family. A family totally off kilter and a bit dysfunctional.
The Oswego Players’ season opener “Dearly Departed,” will run in the Frances Marion Brown Theater, Civic Arts Center, 30 Donahue Dr. Oswego. The show opens Aug. 6 and runs at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 6, 7, 13 and 14 and 2 p.m. on Aug. 8 and 15.
Tickets are available by calling the box office at 315-343-5138. Adult tickets are $15. Senior and student tickets are $10. No online reservations are available for this production. Indicate vaccination status at time of ordering.
