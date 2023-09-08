Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) catches a pass for a touchdown late in the second quarter as New York Jets cornerback Javelin Guidry (40) tries to defend on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 at MetLife Stadium.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) catches a pass for a touchdown late in the second quarter as New York Jets cornerback Javelin Guidry (40) tries to defend on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 at MetLife Stadium.
MALONE – It’s what football fans have been waiting for, especially a large number of those living in the north country – the New York Jets vs. the Buffalo Bills in a highly anticipated AFC East rivalry matchup on Monday Night Football. However, due to a squabble over money between Spectrum and Disney, there has been doubt local viewers would be able to see the game since ESPN, and all other Disney-owned networks, have been removed from Spectrum’s programming.
Was your TV service disrupted by the Spectrum/Disney dispute?
You voted:
Some football fans will not see the game on cable TV, but there is good news for local football fans. The Telegram confirmed on Thursday that Spectrum customers in the Malone region will be able to view the Jets-Bills game, which not only is a rivalry game, but future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers will play his first game as a Jet after spending all of his career with the Green Bay Packers. Both teams are expected to be Super Bowl contenders this season.
“People will be able to watch Monday Night Football on WVNY, ABC22,” Alex von Lichtenberg, general manager of ABC22, WVNY and FOX44, WFFF said in a phone interview with the Telegram.
“The dispute is between Disney and Spectrum, and ABC stations that are going off of Spectrum are owned and operated by Disney,” he said.
According to von Lichtenberg, the ABC station in the Burlington/Plattsburgh Designated Market Area (DMA), which is the is the geographic area where residents can receive the same local TV and radio stations, is owned by Mission Broadcasting, which has its own transmission agreement and will be able to air ABC content.
The Burlington/Plattsburgh DMA includes Franklin, Essex and Clinton counties in New York, as well as the New England region.
“Let your readers know that if they watch ABC22, WVNY, and it is on their Spectrum system, it will be on their Spectrum system on Monday night,” he said, and in the Malone coverage area, ABC remains in the Spectrum programming.
“It will be available, it is available today, and it will be available on Monday night, so people who want to watch that Jets-Bills game they can do it on WVNY, ABC22,” he said, adding that ABC22 will air nine Monday Night Football games this year, including the first three of the season.
Von Lichtenberg explained some of the specifics of different DMAs. He said that St. Lawrence, Jefferson and Lewis counties are in different DMAs, and viewers in those regions may also still be able to tune into Monday Night Football. He added that ABC-owned and operated stations – where service has been pulled - tend to be in the larger markets in the country he said, and Spectrum viewers in the New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston and Atlanta areas, for example, will blocked from viewing both ABC and ESPN.
“Most of the smaller markets are going to be affiliated stations and then it’s really a question of whether the affiliated station has a re-transmission agreement with the cable or cable or satellite company,” he said, and that is the case with the Burlington affiliate.
He said regardless of the Jets and Bills being regional rivals with a large market value, football in general has a great draw value – and it’s a good thing fans will be able to see the game.
“The NFL is a league of fans that it doesn’t matter where you live, as long as you’re a fan of the game and have a team to support,” von Lichtenberg said. “It’s always nice to tell the viewers that they’re going to get what they want.”
Disney and Spectrum have been working to negotiate their differences and it is possible a deal could be reached and programming restored by Monday.
In addition to ESPN, all other Disney channels were still removed from Spectrum’s programming as of Friday.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.