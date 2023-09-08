MALONE – It’s what football fans have been waiting for, especially a large number of those living in the north country – the New York Jets vs. the Buffalo Bills in a highly anticipated AFC East rivalry matchup on Monday Night Football. However, due to a squabble over money between Spectrum and Disney, there has been doubt local viewers would be able to see the game since ESPN, and all other Disney-owned networks, have been removed from Spectrum’s programming.

Was your TV service disrupted by the Spectrum/Disney dispute?

You voted:

Some football fans will not see the game on cable TV, but there is good news for local football fans. The Telegram confirmed on Thursday that Spectrum customers in the Malone region will be able to view the Jets-Bills game, which not only is a rivalry game, but future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers will play his first game as a Jet after spending all of his career with the Green Bay Packers. Both teams are expected to be Super Bowl contenders this season.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.