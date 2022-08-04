Joe Davoli to perform at Fiddlers Hall of Fame

Joe Davoli

OSCEOLA - Joe Davoli, the 2017 New York state inductee in the North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame, will be the featured performer at the Hall of Fame and Museum site, 1121 Comins Road in Osceola, from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7.

Davoli, a graduate of DePaul University, also attended Boston’s Berklee School of Music. A consummate musician, he performs several styles of music, including Celtic, bluegrass. Jazz, rock, classical and, of course, old time music. He has won two Syracuse Area Music Awards (SAMMYS). He has served as musical supervisor for several short films. He has composed and recorded music for Off-Broadway plays/musicals. Davoli is a full-time member of Ceili Rain.

