OSCEOLA - Joe Davoli, the 2017 New York state inductee in the North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame, will be the featured performer at the Hall of Fame and Museum site, 1121 Comins Road in Osceola, from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7.
Davoli, a graduate of DePaul University, also attended Boston’s Berklee School of Music. A consummate musician, he performs several styles of music, including Celtic, bluegrass. Jazz, rock, classical and, of course, old time music. He has won two Syracuse Area Music Awards (SAMMYS). He has served as musical supervisor for several short films. He has composed and recorded music for Off-Broadway plays/musicals. Davoli is a full-time member of Ceili Rain.
He has published a successful method book for fiddle and mandolin that is currently in its second printing. His CDs “Fiddle and Guitar” “Game Plan” and “Golden Rule” have received international acclaim. He is a passionate fiddle instructor, teaching close to 40 students a week at his studio in Syracuse. Davoli and his wife, Darbie, live in Camillus.
There is plenty of seating in the pavilion, which has a dance floor and can be enclosed in case of inclement weather. A play area is adjacent to the pavilion for easy supervision. The brick patio has picnic tables and umbrellas. In the absence of a food vendor, pre-packaged snacks and drinks are available from the Fiddlers Kitchen.
Pets are not allowed, neither is smoking, drugs, nor alcohol.
This event is free. Parking on the left side of the shared-driveway is free. The museum and hall of fame are open and free during any event sponsored by NYS Old Tyme Fiddlers Association (NYSOTFA)
The Sunday concert series is made possible by the NYS Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the NYS Legislature.
