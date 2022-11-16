John Byrne Band performing on the main stage at the Oswego Music Hall Nov. 19

John Byrne Band. Photo submitted by artist.

OSWEGO - On Nov. 19 the Oswego Music Hall welcomes John Byrne Band to the main stage at the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St., Oswego.

Dublin native and Philadelphia resident, John Byrne’s latest record A Shiver in the Sky (2019), shows his band of multi-instrumentalists vibrantly executing 10 new originals. Strings, horns and guitars escort Byrne’s vocals through a set of songs about living and pushing forward through negative times. Support from radio all over the country pushed the album to number 1 on the Roots Radio Report Alternative Folk Chart in January 2020. For further information, visit https://www.sonicbids.com/band/johnbyrneband/.

