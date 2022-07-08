John Potocnik’s July 10 concert at Fiddlers Association

OSCEOLA - The New York State Old Tyme Fiddlers Association welcomes John Potocnik to the North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Museum from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, July 10 The museum and hall of fame exhibits at 1121 Comins Road in Osceola will be open during the afternoon’s free events.
Potocnik is a versatile folk fiddler whose long-time interests in the field led to a graduate degree in American Folk Culture. Building on his early influences at the Irish Arts Center, his personal style reflects his interest in American roots music, including jazz, blues, New England contra dance, Celtic and bluegrass. His passion for music and a lifelong love of folk violin have led to the creation of many original tunes now being played throughout the Northeastern U.S.
Accompanying Potocnik on piano is Kathy Shimberg, a noted musician in her own right. She plays piano in a variety of styles, as well as playing traditional music on other instruments. She also holds a graduate degree in American Folk Culture with an emphasis on rural culture field work.
All facilities at the Osceola site are handicap accessible. In addition to the museum, the site includes a covered pavilion that can be enclosed in case of inclement weather. The pavilion has plenty of seating and a dance floor. The adjoining brick patio has picnic tables with umbrellas. A play area adjoins the Pavilion to make it easy for parents to supervise our youngest guests.
Parking is free on the side of the shared driveway closest to the pavilion. The site is pet free, smoking free, drug and alcohol free.
Free line dancing instruction will be offered from 1-1:45 p.m. before the free concerts on July 17, Aug. 14 and Sept. 11. (The dance floor is available during every concert.)
For driving directions or to inquire about the opening for a vendor to run the Fiddlers’ Kitchen, www.nysotfa.com or on Facebook: New York State Old Tyme Fiddlers’ Assoc.
The Old Tyme Fiddlers Association concert series is made possible by the NYS Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the NYS Legislature.
