AMBOY - Oswego County 4-H is hosting Sparks - Nature Detectives, a four-session afterschool science 4-H club. Sparks - Nature Detectives encourages youth to explore the outdoors, while discovering habitats and nature through their local environment. This fall session will have an emphasis on birds and fall migration. Educators will use the nature curriculum published by the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology to encourage participants to broaden their interest in an outdoor setting and build essential creative, interpersonal, and science process skills. The 4-H club is meeting at Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center on Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m., between Sept. 20 and Oct. 18. Note: They will skip the week of Sept. 27.
Sparks - Nature Detectives is available to Oswego County youth ages five to 18. The fee to participate is $14 per youth. Current Oswego County 4-H members are free. Registration is required as space is limited. A parent or legal guardian must attend the first session on Sept. 20. Children five to eight years of age must have a parent or legal guardian attend every meeting with their child in accordance with 4-H insurance regulations. For more information and to register, visit thatscooperativeextension.org/events/2022/09/20/sparks-nature-detectives
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.