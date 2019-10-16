Jonathan Byrd & the Pickup Cowboys make their debut on the Music Hall stage Oct. 19

OSWEGO - Jonathan Byrd & the Pickup Cowboys ride into Oswego for their debut appearance at the Music Hall on Saturday, Oct. 19.
The Music Hall is located at the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St. in Oswego. Show time is 7:30 p.m.; doors open 7 p.m.
Emceeing the cowboys in their debut appearance will be special guest John McConnell.
The Pickup Cowboys are musical gunslingers, vaudevillian hucksters, and old-fashioned tent revivalists, bringing a bold new set of working-class anthems to Americana fans.
For more info visit www.jonathanbyrd.com or view a video at https://youtu.be/8PDPD0SIK-Y.
Concert tickets are $19 ($16 advance sale). Children 16 and under are half price and under six are free. Purchase tickets at any Saturday concert, on the web or at the river’s end bookstore, 19 W. Bridge St. in Oswego. Find more information online at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email OCPAoswego@gmail.com.
Larry Hoyt, WAER radio host of Common Threads, leads off the weekend as the guest host for Open Mic Friday on Oct. 18. Open mic runs from 7-10 p.m. with all ages and experience levels welcome to perform.
The season continues Nov. 2 with the Celtic sounds of the New McKrells and the Kinlough Academy. For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the website at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or pick up an event schedule from the lobby in the McCrobie Civic Center or stop in at the river’s end bookstore, 19 W. Bridge St. in Oswego.
The Music Hall is family-friendly, and the atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Light snacks, desserts and beverages are available for purchase.
Ticket prices for national stage shows range from $13 (advance sale) to $33; Hook events are $12. Children 16 and under are half price and under six are free. Open Mic is a $2 donation. Purchase tickets at any Hook or Saturday concert, on the web or at the river’s end bookstore.
The Music Hall is a non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception in 1978. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks— from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service. Find more information online at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email OCPAoswego@gmail.com.
