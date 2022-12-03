OSWEGO - The Minetto United Methodist Church will host its traditional Joy of Christmas concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 and the concert will be followed by a dinner at 5 p.m.
The concert performers will include Concinnity and the New Horizons Band. There will also be the singing of familiar Christmas carols.
Concinnity is a select vocal women’s group under the direction of Mary Lou Bjorkman and accompanied by Laura Washburn. They will be singing selections from among a new arrangement of a 15th century text, “This Endris Night,” a Solstice Carol, an Irish sounding tune called “Christmas in Carrick” accompanied be flute and spoons, a contemporary spiritual called “Mary Sat a-Rockin’ ” and some more traditional texts such as “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” “What Child?” and “Silent Night.”
The New Horizons Band currently includes about 30 players under the direction of Robert Auler, professor of piano at SUNY Oswego. Their mission is to contribute to the musical environment of the region, provide an opportunity for musical expression and growth to the band members, reaffirm the performance of community band music in America, and have fun performing! They will be performing selections from “Charlie Brown Christmas Medley,” “Christmas on Broadway,” “Irving Berlin Christmas,” and “Polar Express Medley.”
Dinner following the concert at 5 p.m. will include lasagna, salad, bread and butter, dessert, coffee and tea. Reservations must be made by Dec. 7 by calling and leaving name, phone number, and number of dinners at 315-343-3465.
The building is fully handicapped accessible. Masks are not required but may be worn if desired. The sanctuary air cleaners run 24/7 except during services and other safety measures are practiced.
The church is located at the corner of State Route 48 and County Route 8, one block south of the Stewarts Shop, midway between Oswego and Fulton, in the village of Minetto. Its physical address for GPS purposes is 2433 County Route 8, Oswego, NY 13126. The mailing address is PO Box 217, Minetto, NY 13115. The church phone is 315-343-3465.
