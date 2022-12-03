Joy of Christmas concert at Minetto UMC

Members of Concinniti at a recent rehearsal: Front row: Renee Monnett, Anne Ludington, Ann Losurdo, Joan Colman, Bobbie Palange and Rocky Farden; Back row: Director Mary Lou Carpenter-Bjorkman, Debbie Mazurek, Gay Williams, Pamela Giovannetti, Linda Knowles, Holly Abel, Kathleen Duschen, Nancy Pease and Diane Taverni. They will sing in the Joy of Christmas concert at the Minetto United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11.

OSWEGO - The Minetto United Methodist Church will host its traditional Joy of Christmas concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 and the concert will be followed by a dinner at 5 p.m.

The concert performers will include Concinnity and the New Horizons Band. There will also be the singing of familiar Christmas carols.

