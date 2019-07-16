MASSENA — Who has the fastest frog around the Massena area?
That question will be answered Thursday when the Massena Recreation Department holds its annual Boss Frog Jumping Contest. The first jump is at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Massena Arena.
The frogs start in the center of a circle and have 45 seconds to leap to the finish line. Handlers can try one of several techniques to try and get the frog moving, from blowing on it, slapping the floor behind it or even talking words of encouragement. They just can’t touch the frog or stomp their feet.
If past contests are any indication, there will be some serious jumpers in the mix.
Christopher Marasco brought in a frog that posted an even 6-second time in last year’s finals, good enough to be named Boss Frog champion among the 28 participants. He was followed by Jason Dubray (7.9 seconds) and Cullen Taraska (10.7 seconds).
On the flip side, there will undoubtedly be frogs that will sit in the center of the circle, refusing to budge from the competition area.
The frogs come in all shapes and sizes, some so small that they can barely be seen on the Massena Arena floor — and so big that their handlers had trouble handling them. In some cases, participants bring multiple frogs and hope the one they select for the competition will be a winner.
As in past years, the competition is broken down into three age groups — 5 and younger, 6 to 9 and 10 and older. Prizes are awarded to the top three finishers in each age group.
The top finisher in each age group also moves on to the Boss Frog finals, where they compete for the Big Frog title and their name to be emblazoned on a traveling trophy.
Competitors should register before the day of the event at 315-769-3161 or through direct message at www.facebook.com/MassenaRecreationCommision in order to guarantee a spoot. Same-day registration will also be held the day of event before competition begins.
