June public programs at Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center

AMBOY - The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will hold public programs in June.
A basic plant identification program will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 11 where educators will go over leaf shape, margins, venation, arrangements, and more. Educators will talk about different resources available to identify plants, including dichotomous keys, and then go outside and put skills to the test and ID various plants and trees along the trails at the center. Participants are asked to wear closed-toe shoes, sneakers, or hiking boots as the group will be outside for a duration of this program and to dress accordingly for the weather and a walk in the woods.
At 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, educators will host discovering butterflies and moths, where they will discuss the life cycle and histories of the different butterflies and moths that can be found in New York and the characteristics that make them unique, like their colorful wings that play an important role in their lives. While the two insects belong to the same family, there are elements that set them apart that participants will learn and be able to identify. Following that, the group will go outside and look for butterflies and moths around the center. Educators will also be discussing silk moths and how they differ from other moths and why it’s believed their population is declining in upstate NY. All those attending are asked to wear closed-toe shoes, sneakers, or hiking boots as the group will be outside for a duration of this program and to dress accordingly for the weather and a walk in the woods.
The fee for each of these programs is only $4 per person, or $12 for a family. Children under the age of three are free. Preregistration is requested. For more information and to register, visit http://thatscooperativeextension.org/events.
The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center is located at 748 State Route 183 in eastern Oswego County, between Routes 13 and 69 near Williamstown. More information about the Amboy 4-H Environmental Educational Center and its programming, can be found at http://thatscooperativeextension.org/amboy-4-h-environmental-education-center, or by calling the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office at 315‑963‑7286, ext. 401. Contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if people have any special needs.
