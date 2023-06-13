POTSDAM — A Juneteenth celebration in Ives Park will feature exhibits and activities highlighting Black culture, history and their contributions locally and nationally, along with a fashion show, storywalks, a free meal and more.
The event will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday in Ives Park. Juneteenth marks when the last enslaved people were freed on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas, following the end of the Civil War and 2½ years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
“Appreciation for Black American culture and history up here means a lot. There are Black people in the north country and I don’t think people realize, sometimes, we’re a part of this community as well,” said Lorraine G. Njoki, an event coordinator and program coordinator for Clarkson’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Office. She was born in Kenya, raised in New York City and “purposely chose to live in Potsdam” since 2010.
“It’s nice to see us represented and celebrated in this community,” she said. “Sometimes, it might feel like we’re seen as intruders in this community. As an individual, as a person, it means a lot to see many folks in the community who not Black-identifying are valuing our community here and want to celebrate the Black community here. It means a lot. I really love being here.”
Exhibitors will include ASync Arts, St. Lawrence County Historical Association, North Country Poor People’s Campaign, St. Lawrence Health Initiative, League of Women Voters of St. Lawrence County, Little River School, Pomoja International Cultural Exchange, SLC Office for the Aging, Northern Area Health Education Center and local artists Khailia Garwood, a surrealist/abstract artist, and photographer Ayisha Khalid.
The displays will include “Shifting the Narrative: Lifting Untold American History Banned books by African-American authors.”
“We’re working with the Potsdam Public Library providing a display of renowned Black authors. There will be books that kids, adults, anyone of all ages can take a look at,” said event coordinator Chelle S. Lindahl. Copies of the books will be raffled, and they can also be loaned from local libraries.
A local historian will give talks on Black history in the north country, including its connection to the Underground Railroad.
“We will be having a local historian talking about how specifically these things apply in St. Lawrence County. That will be a very local interest to folks. People are aware of the idea of us being a part of the Underground Railroad before slavery was made illegal. There are a lot of nuances to that story that are interesting to learn about,” Lindahl said.
The Potsdam library will also set up a storywalk that takes three children’s books by Black authors and sets them up as a riverside walk-and-read display for parents to go through with their children. The books will be “Feast for 10” by Cathryn Falwell, donated by GardenShare, along with “Hurry Up!” by Bernette Ford and “Nana’s Kitchen” by Darwin McBeth Walton, both donated by Potsdam Public Library.
Other activities will include dominoes, cornhole, a paper “quilt community art project, bounce house, bubbles, face painting, balloon animals crafts and sidewalk chalk, drumming circles, giant Jenga and a giant Sorry board.
A free meal will be served at 5:30 including food and red beverages traditionally served at Juneteenth celebrations. It’s first come, first served. After the meal, people can participate in dancing various versions of the Electric Slide. There will also be sing-alongs to traditional Black anthems like “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
Event sponsors include SEIU 1199, Price Chopper, Stewart’s, Adirondack Diversity Initiative, North Country Poor People’s Campaign, Great Northern Printing, NCPR, Local Living Venture, Clarkson Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Async Arts.
The Juneteenth committee is still fundraising to cover the cost of hosting the event, much of which will pay for the free meal. Anyone who wants to donate can do so at bit.ly/DonateJuneteenth23.
