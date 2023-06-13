Fashion show participants at the 2022 Juneteenth celebration in Potsdam. Provided photo

POTSDAM — A Juneteenth celebration in Ives Park will feature exhibits and activities highlighting Black culture, history and their contributions locally and nationally, along with a fashion show, storywalks, a free meal and more.

The event will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday in Ives Park. Juneteenth marks when the last enslaved people were freed on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas, following the end of the Civil War and 2½ years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.