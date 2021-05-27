OGDENSBURG — The Frederic Remington Art Museum’s 2021 Members’ Juried Art Exhibition opened Friday and includes 44 works by 27 artists. It will be on display until Sept. 12 in the museum’s Richard E. Winter and Torrey Family galleries and online at www.fredericremington.org.
At the exhibition’s virtual opening reception, which took place via Zoom, Laura Desmond, the museum’s curator and educator, announced the prize winners selected by juror Kasarian Dane from among the works in the show.
The third-place prize went to “That Very Night in Max’s Room a Forest Grew and Grew and Grew” by Eleanor Sweeney, 2020, photographic transfer on birch box, 18-by-12 inches.
The second-place prize went to “He Knows You Know” by David Crowell, 2020, acrylic, 8-by-10 inches.
First place was awarded to “Tia Nacha” by Dianne Drayse-Alonso, 2021, mixed media on paper, 16 -by-12 inches.
Participants in the online reception were able to view the full selection of artworks in the show, hear comments from the juror, and discuss the artworks on view.
Ms. Desmond offered thanks to the juror and to all the participating artists. “Every museum needs a community of artists, and we look forward each year to this opportunity to feature and celebrate the many artists who choose to be members of the Remington Museum,” she said.
The public is invited to view the exhibition in person at the museum or online at www.fredericremington.org, and vote for an additional prize, the Public’s Choice Award. At the close of the exhibit, the votes will be tallied and the winner of the Public’s Choice award will receive a museum-wrapped canvas print of “Hauling the Gill Net” by Frederic Remington, ca. 1905.
Many of the works in the show are for sale. One third of the proceeds benefits the Frederic Remington Art Museum, and two thirds go to the artist. The online exhibition includes price information and a link to the Museum’s shop.
The artists in the exhibition are: Anna Gerhard Arnold, Waddington; Carol Backus, Waddington; Sharon H.J. Cheng, Potsdam; David Crowell, Canton; Louise T. Currin, Hadley, MA; Russell Dirks, Pocatello, ID; Dianne Drayse-Alonso, Ogdensburg; Barre Hall, Ogdensburg; Patricia Harrington, Norwood; Drayton Jones, Fayetteville, NY, Diane E. Leifheit, Paul Smiths; Mary Marcinko, Ogdensburg; Hope Marshall, Clayton; Sarah Massey, Ogdensburg; Brenda Maxson, Gouverneur; Doug McDonald, Ogdensburg; Lynda Mussen, Peru; Beverly J. Patchin, Lisbon; Paul N. Pedersen, Hermon; Maria Pedroso-Parker, Gouverneur; Julie Pratt, Lisbon; Hahlil Rayme, Norfolk; Lynne Reichhart, Rome; Thomas Robarge, Ogdensburg; Eleanor Sweeney, Saranac Lake; Mimi VanDeusen, Potsdam; Susan Whiteman, Saranac Lake.
The Frederic Remington Art Museum is at 303 Washington St., Ogdensburg, NY 13669. The museum expands and deepens appreciation and understanding of Remington’s work by engaging contemporary audiences and keeping his legacy relevant. It is dedicated to collecting, exhibiting, preserving and interpreting the art and archives of Frederic Remington, and contains an unmatched collection of his works. The Museum is open year round. Visiting hours through Oct. 14 are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
