MASSENA — Inside a Massena sanctuary Sunday night, the space swelled with smooth and bold sounds — the sounds of jazz.
Called Just for Kicks, a group of local musicians gathered at Emmanuel Congregational United Church of Christ to rehearse for its debut this weekend. The band, headed by Christine M. Paige, of Norwood, will perform at 6 p.m. Friday at Massena Springs Park and 6 p.m. Sunday on the Norwood Village Green. An ice cream social, sponsored by the St. Andrew’s Church Altar Rosary Society, follows the Norwood concert.
Ms. Paige served as Brushton-Moira Central School’s instrumental and vocal music director for 36 years, advocating for more robust music offerings until her 2010 retirement. She’s a graduate of the Crane School of Music at SUNY Potsdam, where she focused on music education and piano.
With fellow musicians earlier this summer, Ms. Paige floated the idea of forming a jazz combo. By mid-June, an initial group met for the first time and quickly grew to a membership of about 16. Active and retired music teachers, a finance professional, students, writers and librarians comprise Just for Kicks. They play trumpet, trombone, saxophone, clarinet, bass, keyboard, piano and drums.
The Rev. Judith A. Van Kennen, who pastors Emmanuel Congregational, plays piano and hosts periodic rehearsals in the sanctuary. Having played with bands in the past, she said it’s felt like a sort of homecoming.
“I didn’t know how much I missed it until we started playing together,” she said.
Billed as a “Goodbye to Summer” tour, this weekend’s performances will include ensemble favorites, like Benny Goodman’s “Sing Sing Sing,” Duke Ellington’s “It Don’t Mean a Thing if it Ain’t Got that Swing” and Sam & Dave’s “Soul Man.”
Rock and contemporary arrangements will also be played, with vocals featured in a few numbers.
Counting in the group Sunday night on drums was Potsdam Central alum and third-year Crane School of Music student Joey Lashomb. Mr. Lashomb has played in a few other local groups with Ms. Paige and is studying music education with a focus on percussion.
Dale E. Kramer, of Kramer Wealth Strategies in Massena, plays trumpet. He said he felt drained and weary arriving at rehearsal but left feeling reenergized.
Brushton-Moira band teacher Amber L. Spinner said she was unsure about joining the group amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But after the first rehearsal, with the group’s vaccinations complete and other precautions set, she thought: “I’m in.”
“We need this,” she said. “Musicians need contact.”
Depending on how the pandemic evolves, Ms. Paige said, Just for Kicks may play at Emmanuel Congregational during the Christmas season.
For updates, follow the group’s Facebook page, Just For Kicks Jazz Band.
