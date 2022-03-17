Kanye West suspended from Instagram for 24 hours, report says

Things are still going south for Kanye West.
The divisive artist has been suspended from Instagram for 24 hours, according to a report.
Instagram locked his account after a racist post about Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show,” TMZ reported. West, who legally changed his name to Ye, will be prevented from commenting, posting and messaging on the app.
In his attack on Noah, West repeatedly called the talk show host a “k--n” after Noah said the Kanye-Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson mess was “terrifying to watch.”
West, 44, has been posting on Instagram for weeks about his relationship with Kardashian and her relationship with Davidson.
Instagram’s parent company, Meta, could take further action against West’s account if the posts continue to spiral, a spokesperson told TMZ.
