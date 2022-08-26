Kathy Sommer to perform Aug. 28 in Osceola

OSCEOLA - On Sunday, Aug. 28, Kathy Sommer will play old time music at the North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Museum from 2-5 p.m. Sommer is a fiddler of many styles, including folk, swing, bluegrass and classical. Through the years she has attended numerous fiddle and dance camps, including gypsy jazz at a Django camp, and has been coached by some of the best contemporary fiddlers. She has recorded with her touring folk and roots band The Buskers and is featured on several other artists’ recordings. She also runs an annual music camp in New Hampshire called Fiddleheads Acoustic JamCamp. Musicians in the audience on Sunday are invited to jam during the mid-concert break.
The North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Museum is located at 1121 Comins Road in Osceola. The facility, which is handicapped-accessible, includes a pavilion with dance floor that can be enclosed in case of inclement weather. There is a brick garden with picnic tables, and an adjoining children’s play area for ease in supervision. In the absence of a vendor, the Fiddlers Kitchen is open with pre-packaged snacks and beverages,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.