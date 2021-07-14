OSWEGO — A Vibe Yellowfin 100 kayak with paddle and personal flotation device, valued at $1,000, will be awarded to a winner Saturday, July 17, after the Oswego Paddlefest event at the H. Lee White Maritime Museum, Oswego.
The kayak package was donated in part by Murdock’s of Oswego and Dick’s Sporting Goods to support the Paddlefest event.
Tickets are available at the museum, 1 W. First St. Pier, Oswego. The 2021 Paddlefest is sponsored by Oswego Health, a nonprofit health care system established in 1881 and serving communities across Oswego County.
For more Paddlefest information, visit www.facebook.com/hlwmm or www.hlwmm.org.
