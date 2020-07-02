Kids can sign up for weekly day camp this summer at Camp Hollis

OSWEGO - The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau still has openings for its weekly day camp sessions at Camp Hollis. The program is offered weekdays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 29 through Aug. 14.
“Although we can’t offer an overnight camp this year, children in our day camp program still get to experience all that Camp Hollis has to offer, with camp activities such as swimming, nature hikes, sports, arts and crafts, ropes course, and more,” said Zach Grulich, Coordinator of Recreation and Youth Development for the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau. “The safety of our campers and staff is our top priority and we have additional safety measures in place this summer.”
The day camp program is open to campers age six to 14. The weekly rate is a flat fee of $100/camper. An extended camp option is available from 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. for an additional $25/week.
Lunch and snack are provided daily. Breakfast is provided to children signed up for extended day camp.
Camp Hollis is owned and operated by Oswego County and is located on Lakeshore Road in the town of Oswego.
For more information regarding Camp Hollis or camper registration, call the Youth Bureau at 315-349-3451.
