OSWEGO - The Oswego City County Youth Bureau will host a Kids Christmas Craft Day. The event will be held from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Oswego Elks Lodge. Kids can make small gifts for their families or for themselves. Cookie decorating station will be available. Lunch will be provided. Santa Claus will make an appearance. Letters to Santa can be left in Santa’s mailbox which will be at the event.
People must be registered to attend as they are only taking 70 kids due to COVID. Call Jennifer at the Youth Bureau to register. 315-349-3451, ext. 3451.
