Kids Onstage presents Christmas plays

FULTON - CNY Arts Center Kids Onstage has been rehearsing for the annual Christmas production which will run Dec. 16-18. Kids Onstage will present Jingle Bells Jury and other Christmas duets. The cast is composed of nearly 20 kids, ages seven and up, and delivers a Christmas message for all ages.
Jim Dandy is being tried in Candy Cane Court for saying the Christmas Spirit is nonsense. A parade of witnesses to the contrary argue Jim Dandy’s claims. From the Wise Men to Mrs. Bob Cratchit and Tiny Tim, The Toymaker and the Magic of Christmas, with help from a little Snow, a reindeer in training and the angel from the top of the Christmas Tree, the case is reviewed by the judge and a court of spectators, including the audience.
“This Christmas play gives our young actors the opportunity to play a wide assortment of characters to tell this story,” said director Nancy Fox. “Many of our actors are new to the stage and this is a good piece to start with. They have quick changes and lots of character movements.”
In addition to the Christmas themed play, older teens with more stage experience will also present a series of duets with familiar themes. Classic settings and issues common to teens, including Christmas scenarios, will lead the evening’s entertainment, followed by Jingle Bells Jury after intermission.
The production will run one weekend only, 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16 and 17 and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. Tickets are available online and at the door.
CNY Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit multi-arts center is located in downtown Fulton at 121 Cayuga St. serving the Central New York region with all arts for all ages. More information and tickets can be found at www.CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS(2787).
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.