Kids Onstage presents Christmas plays

Pictured, Tatum Taylor, an elf in last year’s Christmas production at CNY Arts Center, Tatum will return as the Christmas Angel in this year’s Jingle Bells Jury at the Arts Center, located at 121 CAyuga St., Fulton. The production runs one weekend only, Dec. 16-18. Tickets are available at CNYArtsCenter.com.

FULTON - CNY Arts Center Kids Onstage has been rehearsing for the annual Christmas production which will run Dec. 16-18. Kids Onstage will present Jingle Bells Jury and other Christmas duets. The cast is composed of nearly 20 kids, ages seven and up, and delivers a Christmas message for all ages.

Jim Dandy is being tried in Candy Cane Court for saying the Christmas Spirit is nonsense. A parade of witnesses to the contrary argue Jim Dandy’s claims. From the Wise Men to Mrs. Bob Cratchit and Tiny Tim, The Toymaker and the Magic of Christmas, with help from a little Snow, a reindeer in training and the angel from the top of the Christmas Tree, the case is reviewed by the judge and a court of spectators, including the audience.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.