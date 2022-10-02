Kids photo workshop with Freddy the Parrot at the H. Lee White Maritime Museum

OSWEGO - The H. Lee White Maritime Museum is offering two photography workshops for kids ages four-12 years from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Oct. 15 and 22 at the museum.

The museum’s mascot Sailor Sam will introduce area youth to Freddy the Parrot, a green-wing Macaw parrot who will pose for photos with kids and adults. In addition to Freddy, the museum’s historic boats and exhibits as well as the waterfront will serve as subjects for the photo workshops.

