Kimball and Canning perform Sunday at Fiddlers Hall of Fame

Kimball and Canning. Submitted photo

OSCEOLA — Jim Kimball, a renowned musicologist from SUNY Geneseo, returns to the North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame, 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Mr. Kimball teaches American, popular and world music, as well as music history. He will share the music and stories of traditional musicians he has studied for many years. He plays a number of instruments, including the fiddle and piano.

Joining Mr. Kimball at his 2023 Hall of Fame performance is Karen Canning, the founder of GLOW, a four- county public program of folklore and music in Western New York. Ms. Canning is an expert in diverse folk arts including Hispanic, American folk, world dances, Native American Arts and occupational folklore. A classically trained cellist, Ms. Canning earned a master of arts degree in ethnomusicology.

