OSCEOLA — Jim Kimball, a renowned musicologist from SUNY Geneseo, returns to the North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame, 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Mr. Kimball teaches American, popular and world music, as well as music history. He will share the music and stories of traditional musicians he has studied for many years. He plays a number of instruments, including the fiddle and piano.
Joining Mr. Kimball at his 2023 Hall of Fame performance is Karen Canning, the founder of GLOW, a four- county public program of folklore and music in Western New York. Ms. Canning is an expert in diverse folk arts including Hispanic, American folk, world dances, Native American Arts and occupational folklore. A classically trained cellist, Ms. Canning earned a master of arts degree in ethnomusicology.
There will be an opportunity to jam during the afternoon.
The Hall of Fame and Museum site, 1121 Comins Road, includes a pavilion that can be enclosed in case of inclement weather, with a dance floor, a brick patio with picnic tables and a children’s play area. It is handicap accessible. Pre-packaged snacks are available on site.
This concert is free. The Hall of Fame and Museum are open with free admission. The parking on the left of the shared driveway is free. The site is smoke-free, pet-free and drug free.
The June 25 concert, featuring the Oswego County Fiddlers and Canadians Ivan and Vivian Hicks, will introduce the “Fiddle Doo.” Further information is available at www.nysotfa.com website and on the Facebook page: New York Stare Old Tyme Fiddlers Assn.
This Sunday Concert Series is made possible by the state Council on the Arts, with the support of the Office of the Governor and the State Legislature.
