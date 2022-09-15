Kinetic Light to bring ramps as dance partners to SUNY Oswego

Alice Sheppard and Laurel Lawson of the disability arts ensemble Kinetic Light will begin a residency with workshops at SUNY Oswego on Sept. 13 leading up to a main-stage performance of their program “Under Momentum” on Friday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. in Tyler Hall’s Waterman Theatre. Photo by Noor Eemaan.

OSWEGO - Kinetic Light, an internationally known disability arts ensemble, will bring their talents to SUNY Oswego for a series of lectures and workshops with a culminating performance at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16.

Kinetic Light founder Alice Sheppard kicked off the residency with a workshop titled “Inside Disability: for Artists and Cultural Workers” from 11:15 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Tyler Hall’s black box theatre (Room 46).

