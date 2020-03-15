WATERTOWN — The coronavirus may have postponed the Irish festival, but the Donegal King of Beards Contest rallied on.
The beard contest was originally set to take place on the 11th floor of the Dulles State Office Building. After hearing the news, Ian Primmer, owner of the Time Warp Tavern, State Street, stepped in to host the 10th annual event each contestant had been preparing for since New Year’s Eve.
Robert Mevec, of Pulaski, was one of four judges this year, alongside Chris Dandow, Al Wood and Keith Caughlin — all past winners. Mr. Mevec took third place in his category at the 2019 World Beard and Moustache Championship in Antwerp, Belgium. He’s also competed in places like Colorado, Ohio, Connecticut, Buffalo and Canada. And he’s the current British nationals champion, held in England. None had a cash prize.
“Everyone thinks that ‘gee you go all through this there should be money involved,’” Mr. Mevec said. “But it’s all done for charity. It’s fun.”
He said it’s not all about length for judges. A lot of them consider facial structure and what contestants are wearing.
“So you can have someone who can have this beard but if it doesn’t go with their face or doesn’t look like it’s been shaped properly,” Mr. Mevec said, “it doesn’t look great.”
Competing has allowed Mr. Mevec to travel often, but above all he said he does it to benefit communities.
“The big thing is, you not only compete, but the clubs all raise money. It’s huge fundraisers for different charities,” he said. “So it’s a great opportunity to help them out, help the community out.”
David R. Grandjean, 36, was named this year’s King of Beards. Mr. Primmer took second and Colin J. Goutremont, 24, took home third place.
The Time Warp was packed Saturday afternoon, so contestants made their way over to Sportsman’s Barbershop next door where their beards were judged — the same place most of them got shaved in preparation for the competition in December.
