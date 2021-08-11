OSCEOLA — John Kirk and Trish Miller of Greenfield Center will present a free concert at the North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Museum, 1121 Comins Road in Osceola, from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15.
Kirk plays fiddle and mandolin and is known for his lyric voice. Both he and Miller call square dances and have taught folk music and dance. Miller is a clogger and plays both guitar and banjo. They each teach at Skidmore College and Kirk has been on the music faculty at Bennington College in Vermont since 1989. They are members of Mountain Quickstep, who toured Eastern Europe and Turkey in 2011 at the behest of the US State Department.
The North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Museum is handicap accessible. The covered pavilion includes a dance floor and seating. The Fiddlers Kitchen will be open. The brick patio holds picnic tables with umbrellas. The Hall of Fame Museum is open during performances and by appointment.
For more information log on to www.NYSOTFA.com or visit Facebook: New York State Old Tyme Fiddlers’ Assn.
Concerts are made possible, in part, with public funds from the NY State Council of the Arts with the support of NYS Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the State Legislature.
