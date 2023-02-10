ONEONTA - Kolby Cappelletti, of Fulton, is one of 23 students whose work is on display in SUNY Oneonta’s Open Space Gallery. Titled “Black, White, & Full Color,” the exhibition features work by students who took a writing about literature course with Dr. Sheena Mason, assistant professor of English. The exhibition is inspired by the concept of double consciousness and illustrates the questions of societal interpretations of race and the practice of racialization through the lens of racelessness, an overview of contemporary and historical literature on the subject and personal experience.
“Black, White, & Full Color” is a collective single piece of work created with language-based drawing, blackout poetry, books and PowerPoint. It is inspired by the work of conceptual artist Glen Ligon, critical engagement with the idea of race and practice of racialization, and modern literacy sources such as James Baldwin, Toni Morrison, Paul Gilroy and Frantz Fanon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.