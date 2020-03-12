LOS ANGELES —The Patrick Painter Gallery here is exhibiting paintings by the renowned Swedish-born, Norwegian-based painter Odd Nerdrum through Feb. 20.
The exhibit, “After the Flood,” opened on Jan. 18. It includes a wide selection of paintings produced between 2003 and 2019.
“Defiantly and magnificently anachronistic, Nerdrum’s recent paintings expand upon his singular devotion to the sources and methods of old master painting, ranging from the allegorical to the everyday (made extraordinary), all the while revisiting and reinvigorating the full range of precise and atmospheric effects of no less than the work of Caravaggio and Rembrandt,” according to a news release issues by the gallery.
At first glance, it may appear that Mr. Nerdrum’s paintings are out of place and out of time.
“But in the end they remind us that the time and place of painting itself provides powerful ways of keeping all of its achievements available to the eyes and hands of painters working in any place and at any time,” the gallery says.
In “Odd Nerdrum Themes: Paintings, Drawings, Prints and Sculptures,” (2007), Mr. Nerdrum explains his choice of defiance to the art of his time: “I saw that I was in the process of making a choice that would end in defeat. By choosing those qualities that were so alien to my own time, I had to give up at the same time the art on which the art of our time rests. I had to paint in defiance of my own era without the protection of the era’s superstructure.”
Mr. Nerdrum was born in Sweden in 1944. He studied at The Art Academy in Oslo, Norway and later studied with the conceptual artist Joseph Beuys in Düsseldorf, Germany. His work is represented in the permanent collections of several international and American museums.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.